Valley Brook Police Release Video Of Officer Being Shot

Valley Brook Police released dashcam video from a shooting that left an officer in critical condition. News 9 will share the video once it becomes available.

Police say the video shows Cory Hartsell shooting officer Brian Southerland in the leg. Hartsell was arrested late Monday night in Midwest City.

Police say Hartsell shot at Southerland following a traffic stop News Year's Even near I-240 and Eastern Ave. Reports say the shots were fired as the officer was walking back to his patrol vehicle. A bullet struck Southerland in the leg, hitting an artery, critically injuring him. 

Hartsell is in the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of shooting with intent to kill, unauthorized use of a vehicle and an outstanding warrant. His bond is set at half a million dollars. 

