New Year Brings Higher Gasoline Prices

By Jen Billings, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Prices at the pump are on the rise in 2017, though Oklahoma's average price per gallon remains well below the national average. 

AAA Oklahoma reports the average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline in Oklahoma is $2.16. That is up from $1.85 per gallon in mid-November.

AAA spokesman Chuck Mai says gas prices will continue to increase leading into the summer driving season. But, prices will also be impacted by the global market.

"Prices will largely be dependent on how committed the oil cartel countries are to implement their stated production cuts of 1.8 million barrels per day. In the past, reality hasn’t matched their rhetoric but early reports indicate Oman and Kuwait are reducing oil production," said Mai.

The national average per gallon sits at $2.35, about 19 cents higher than Oklahoma's average.

