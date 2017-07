Oklahoma City Police announced this morning an arrest in a New Year's Eve homicide.

Police say Matthew Webster, 20, of Oklahoma City, was found shot in a vehicle parked in a convenience store lot.

According to the report, Webster was shot at a home near Council and Hefner and was then driven to the store where authorities were called.

Webster died at the hospital.

Hareth Hameed, 18, of Oklahoma City, was arrested and booked into Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of first degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.