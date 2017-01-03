School Back In After Early Morning Gas Leak At U.S. Grant

As Oklahoma City Public Schools returns to classes today, U.S. Grant dealt with a possible gas leak as students were arriving for the day.

Oklahoma City Fire was called out to investigate "an odor of natural gas" at the school. Officials narrowed the source of the smell down to a boiler in the cafeteria area.

School officials did not canceled for Grant students today but held students outside while investigators worked.

The "all clear" was given about 20 minutes after the scheduled start of the school day.