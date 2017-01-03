Valley Brook Shooting Suspect In Custody - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Valley Brook Shooting Suspect In Custody

By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The man wanted for shooting Valley Brook police officer Brian Southerland is now behind bars.

Cory Hartsell was arrested late Monday in Midwest City. Hart sell's arrest was made following a joint effort by the city and county investigators. He was taken into custody at a home near SE 15th and Air Depot in Midwest City.

He was booked into Oklahoma County Jail on charges of shooting with intent to kill and, on an outstanding warrant, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on $1 million bond.

Police say Hartsell shot at Officer Southerland following a traffic stop on New Year's Day near Eastern and I-240. Officer Southerland had pulled the suspect's vehicle over and while Southerland was walking back to his patrol vehicle, shots were fired. Southerland was struck in the leg, hitting an artery, critically injuring him. He remains hospitalized.

1/2/16 Related Story: Valley Brook Police Chief Speaks Out After Officer Shot

Court records show Hartsell has an extensive criminal history with arrests ranging from drug charges to copper theft to grand larceny. Police say Hartsell is a "known gang member."

