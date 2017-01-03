OU Football: Sooners Tame The Tigers In Sugar Bowl Win

Oklahoma totaled 524 yards of offense as the Sooners knocked off Auburn, 35-19 in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Auburn took an early 7-0 lead, but the Sooners outscored the Tigers 35-to-12 the rest of the way as Bob Stoops has now won his last four matchups against teams from the SEC.

Winning has never tasted so sweet. #Sooners are Sugar Bowl champs! pic.twitter.com/HpuVs5VEK1 — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) January 3, 2017

Along with the win, OU running back Samaje Perine passed Billy Sims to become the programs all-time leading rusher (4,122) with a 15-yard run midway through the fourth quarter.

This is what becoming the all-time career rushing leader at Oklahoma looks like.



Congrats Samaje. You've earned this one. pic.twitter.com/3pjgakcZGr — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) January 3, 2017

Despite entering the game as the favorites, the Sooners found themselves in a bit of trouble in the first quarter. Oklahoma’s offense failed to make anything of its first two drives, while Auburn’s Chandler Cox gave the Tigers an early lead with a three-yard touchdown run on their first possession.

After failing to score in the first quarter for only the second time this season, Oklahoma’s offense got rolling on the most unlikely of plays.

Facing a third-and-22 from near midfield, Baker rolled out to his left, and hit a streaking Joe Mixon down the right side for 32 yards to convert for a first down to keep the drive alive.

Six plays later on second-and-goal, Mayfield scrambled right to keep the play alive, and after it looked like he had no one open, OU’s gunslinger was able to fit the ball through a small window to tight end Mark Andrews for a 13-yard touchdown to tie the game.

From that point on OU’s offense was nearly unstoppable.

Following an Auburn field goal, Mixon rumbled in for a three-yard touchdown on the very next drive, but it was a 26-yard reception by Dede Westbrook on a fourth-and-four that set up the score one play earlier.

Much like the second quarter, OU’s domination continued after halftime.

Without Auburn’s starting quarterback, Sean White, who left the game in the second quarter with an arm injury, the OU defense was able to completely shut down the Tigers’ offense.

While the defense was thriving, the Sooners’ offense kept pouring it on.

Mayfield connected with Dede Westbrook on a screen pass that went for a seven-yard touchdown on OU’s opening drive of the second half, then both Mixon and Perine converted goal line carries for a pair of touchdowns as the Sooners coasted to their tenth consecutive win.

Auburn's second touchdown came with two seconds left on the game clock with the game well in hand.

Mayfield was named the Sugar Bowl’s Most Outstanding Player after throwing for 296 yards and two touchdowns, while Mixon totaled 180 all-purpose yards to go with two scores of his own. Perine finished with 86 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Westbrook led the Sooners with six catches for 59 yards and a score, while Andrews added three catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Caleb Kelly, Jordan Evans and Jordan Thomas (INT) all had standout games for the defense as the Sooners improve to 6-2 all-time in the Sugar Bowl.