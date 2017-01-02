Valley Brook Police Chief Speaks Out After Officer Shot

Chief Mike Stamp was hundreds of miles away during the shooting, but he rushed back to be with his officer and help with the ongoing investigation.

The Valley Brook Police Chief is speaking out for the first time since the attack on one of his police officers.

Stamp says there is no suspect information to release, at this point. He's reviewed the dash camera video and says it does not show the suspect's face.

"The individual didn't pull over originally and kind of slow rolled him up on to the interstate," Stamp said, describing what can be seen on the video. "[The suspect] then waited for the officer to get out of the car."

Stamps says, contrary to initial information released by authorities at the scene, Officer Brian Southerland never made contact with the suspect.

"The officer got out of the car and just barely got to the front end of his car when bullets came from the driver side," Stamp said.

One bullet hit Southerland in the leg damaging a main artery. He never got a good look at the suspect.

Stamp says the suspect is not visible in the dash camera footage either, but Oklahoma City Police are conducting a thorough investigation, with several leads.

Authorities located the suspect's truck at a nearby business immediately after the shooting. The tactical team searched the truck, but did not find anyone inside. Investigators were able to gather some evidence and say they've detained several individuals. At last check, no one has been arrested.

"This isn't going to make us take a step back. It's going to make officers more vigilant," said Stamp.

Meanwhile, Southerland is focused on making a speedy recovery so he can return to work.

The Valley Brook Police Department has set up a GoFundMe account to help support Southerland and his family while he is in recovery.