Thunder Begin 2017 With Loss To Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 10 rebounds and rookie Malcolm Brogdon hit two free throws with eight seconds left, lifting the Milwaukee Bucks over the Oklahoma City Thunder 98-94 on Monday night.

With Milwaukee leading 96-94, Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook drove the lane, but Tony Snell deflected the ball off the Thunder guard's leg and the ball went out of bounds. The referees initially signaled the ball went off Snell, but after a video review, they reversed the call and gave Milwaukee possession.

Brogdon then was fouled and made both free throws to seal the victory.

Westbrook led Oklahoma City with 30 points and six assists but made only 3 of 17 shots in the second half.

Antetokounmpo had five assists, including when he drove the lane and passed to John Henson for a layup, giving Milwaukee a 96-94 lead with 54 seconds to go.

Westbrook then missed a 27-foot 3-point attempt, but Milwaukee's Jabari Parker lost control of the ball with 14 seconds left, giving Oklahoma City another chance.

Steven Adams scored 20 points and Victor Oladipo added 18 for Oklahoma City, which had won five of six coming into the game.

Parker scored 19 points and Greg Monroe added 15 off the bench. Brogdon, making his third start, had 12 points but only made 3 of 12 shots.

Westbrook made six free throws in the third quarter but missed all eight of his field goal attempts, and Oklahoma City missed 11 consecutive shots while being outscored 29-16 to fall behind 79-72.

Westbrook had 18 points, four assists and two rebounds in the first half, and Oklahoma City led 56-50 at halftime. The Thunder opened their largest lead, 25-10, on a 3-pointer by Alex Abrines with 4:25 left in the first quarter.

TIP-INS

Thunder: The team assigned G Cameron Payne to the Oklahoma City Blue of the Development League. Payne fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during the preseason and hasn't played in an NBA game this season. ... The team plays 12 of 15 games on the road this month. ... The team made 11 consecutive shots to open the game.

Bucks: Starting G Matthew Dellavedova missed his third consecutive game with a strained right hamstring. ... The Milwaukee crowd booed when Westbrook hit a 3-pointer and did Aaron Rodgers' "Discount Double check" on the court with a big smile.

KIDD ON TRIPLE-DOUBLES

Bucks coach Jason Kidd is third on the career list with 107 triple-doubles, about twice the 53 that Westbrook has in his career.

"Russ isn't going out there looking for a triple-double, he's just playing the game," Kidd said. "That's the best thing about it. When you start worrying about how many assists or rebounds you need, that's when the ball starts bouncing the other way."

UP NEXT

Thunder: At Charlotte on Wednesday night.

Bucks: At New York on Wednesday night in the first of back-to-back games with the Knicks.

