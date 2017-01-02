Norman Police Identify Two Arrested After Crashing Into An Apart - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Norman Police Identify Two Arrested After Crashing Into An Apartment Complex

By Jen Billings, News9.com
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Norman police identified two men arrested after a vehicle slammed into a Norman apartment complex Monday night.

De’Mechtreon Drennon and Juwan Square were booked into the Oklahoma County jail following an incident at the Tuscan Village apartment complex, located near the intersection of W. Main St. and 24th Ave. SW. Police were called to the location on a report of shots fired and a suspicious man walking around the complex. 

At the apartments, police found a man matching the description and two others sitting in a car. Officers soon discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Moore. Officers arrested Drennon and a juvenile who was with him. 

Meanwhile, police say Square drove up in a white truck. When officers ordered him to stop the truck, they say Square put the truck in reverse, accelerated backward at a high speed, and rammed into two parked cars and the apartment building. Police say a 14-year-old male tried to run off, but was quickly arrested. Officers tell News 9 that truck was also reported stolen out of Moore. 

Four families were forced out of their apartments due to the damage from Square crashing into the building. 

