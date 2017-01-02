Steve's Travel Blog: Don't Get In A Hurry

My last two trips out of OKC in 2016 were sure stressful. The early flights (6:00am) are tough, because you're half asleep when your rushing to the airport parking lot.

I can laugh about it now, but it sure wasn't funny at the time. I park at USA Park every time. There were people waiting on the shuttle bus at USA, so I rushed and put my four bags and camera on the bus and off we went. Halfway to the airport I realized I didn't have my phone. So the driver dropped off the passengers and raced me back to the parking lot and sure enough I left my phone on the Blitz truck cover bed, the cover is black, the phone is black and the sun wasn't up yet, three strikes against me.

I still made my flight, Whew!

The day after Christmas, off we go to Fort Lauderdale. I took my wife and daughter with me, which really made me happy, it stinks to be away from home for long periods of time. Another 6:00 a.m. flight was on the schedule and we didn't leave the house until 4:40, I knew our goose was cooked. I was thinking every flight is booked, so no way we're getting out of OKC that morning.

Once again another rush moment to get the bags on the shuttle bus. We arrive at the airport and so did everyone else. I knew it would be busy, but lines on the curbside check-in were long and even longer inside. We get off the bus and noticed that we didn't have my wife's bag, I stored it on the back of the truck, because all the luggage wouldn't fit in the back of the seat.

So here we go again, racing back to USA parking lot to retrieve a left behind item. My wife and daughter waited in the curbside check-in line, by the time I got back the line barely moved. We gambled and moved to the inside line, I noticed Southwest bumped up the inside line by one person behind the counter, so actually moving inside worked. The gamble paid off, we made the flight with about a minute to spare, the last ones on the plane. I've noticed that panicked look several times on flights, this time it was me with the "I can't believe we made it look."