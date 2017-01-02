One Shot, Suspect Sought After Shooting At NW OKC Apartment Complex

Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex near NW 10th St. and N. Council Rd.

Investigators were called out to the Heritage apartment complex located in the 7500 block of NW 10th St. Authorities tell News 9 one victim was found at the scene. That person was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

According to scanner reports, police are searching for a Hispanic male driving a red Chevy Cobalt.

