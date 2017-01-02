Thunder Social Scene: Road Trip Begins In Milwaukee

Following a blowout win over the Clippers on New Year's Eve, the Thunder will play its first game of 2017 on Monday night when they take on the Bucks in Milwaukee. Our Thunder Reporter, Steve McGehee, will be tweeting updates during the game, so check in throughout to make sure you don't miss out on any of the action.

Game Over! Bucks 98 Thunder 94 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 3, 2017

Russ looses ball off leg, Bucks ball up 2 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 3, 2017

Oladipo scores on lengthy layup, tie game at 86 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 3, 2017

Christon with season high 11 points #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 3, 2017

Bucks 79 Thunder 72 after three, OKC only made 4 field goals in the quarter. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 3, 2017

Parker hits giving Bucks first lead in game, 65-63 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 3, 2017

OKC shooting 2/9 in the 3rd. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 3, 2017

Thunder in a field goal drought, OKC hanging on 63-60 5:08 left in 3rd. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 3, 2017

Thunder 56 Bucks 50 Half, Russ-18pts Adams-16pts #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 3, 2017

Russ brings out the boos after the three point trot #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 3, 2017

Adams up to 14pts, Thunder holding off Bucks 42-35 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 3, 2017

Thunder 30 Bucks 22 after one, OKC shooting 70 percent (12-17) #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 3, 2017

Brilliant start for 2017, Thunder up 13-4, Adams-8pts #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 3, 2017

McDonald's opening up the playbook in Wisconsin..hmmm pic.twitter.com/zemjkv9hgZ — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 2, 2017