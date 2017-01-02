Guthrie Police Investigating String Of NYE Vandalism

At least 16 homes and businesses were reportedly vandalized during New Year's weekend, Guthrie police said.

The New Year didn’t start out so great for several folks in Guthrie. Police there say 16 homes and businesses were vandalized on New Year’s Eve.

Right now police say they don’t have many leads about who may be responsible. It appears the vandals just went up and down the alleys in two, three block areas around Broad St., tagging just about everything in sight, including newly painted garages and Lee Milligan's fence.

“It’s just aggravating you got to come out here and fix this,” said Milligan.

Milligan didn't see the damage until Monday morning.

“I went to the coffee shop this morning and they said, 'You got vandalized down there in your neighborhood?” said Lee. “I came down my alley and sure enough my fence got spray painted.”

Milligan's neighbor, Colton Mize, found it early New Year's Day.

“My mother-in-law came driving down the road, she called and said someone had spray painted our fence,” said Mize.

He quickly power washed off the evidence then checked his surveillance camera.

“I saw about 2 o’clock in the morning somebody pulled into this alley and sat there for like a minute, two minutes and then drove off.”

Unfortunately, his fence blocked any real clues and police say they don't have much either.

“All the artwork looks similar so it looks like someone who is practicing their art,” said Sgt. Jeremy Thorne with the Guthrie Police Department.” I just wish they’d find a better place to practice.”

Thorne says a car was also burglarized and a wallet stolen in the same area at the same time, but he's not sure if it's related. If anyone does have any information or noticed anything possibly suspicious in the area around Broad St. on New Year's Eve you are asked to call Guthrie Police at (405) 282-3535.