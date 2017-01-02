Thunder Begins 2017 With Road Test In Milwaukee

The Thunder kick off 2017 with a three-game road trip beginning tonight in Milwaukee, a 6:00 p.m. CT tip.

The Bucks are 16-16 on the season and led by a pair of young forwards in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker. Antetokoumpo has a pair of triple doubles on the season - one of four players with multiple triple doubles this season joined by Russell Westbrook, James Harden and LeBron James. Bucks coach Jason Kidd, he of 100 career triple doubles, plays the 6-foot-11 'Greek Freak' at point guard.

Westbrook leads the league in that category with 16, his latest coming on New Year’s Eve with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists as OKC thumped the slumping Clippers 114-88. Victor Oladipo returned from a seven-game absence to score 15 and Enes Kanter added 23 off the bench, his sixth-consecutive game in double figures.

Milwaukee comes into the game on a high note after beating the Bulls by 20 in Chicago. Antetokounmpo and Parker combined for 62 points and rookie Malcolm Brogdon recorded his first triple double with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.

This is the first meeting between Oklahoma City and Milwaukee this season. The last time the Thunder lost to the Bucks was November 11, 2014 when their starting lineup consisted of Reggie Jackson, Jeremy Lamb, Lance Thomas, Serge Ibaka and Steven Adams.