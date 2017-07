Three earthquakes struck Monday with two earthquakes recorded back-to-back just northwest of Pawnee early Monday morning.

The first quake, a 3.2 magnitude, struck at 9:25 a.m. The second, a 3.3 magnitude, hit just three minutes later.

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 1:44 p.m. about seven miles northwest of Pawnee.

All three were recorded at three miles deep.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.