Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: January 1, 2017

By Cole Poland, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the first Blitz of 2017, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb discuss the Sooners in the Sugar Bowl, the Cowboys winning the Alamo Bowl, the Golden Hurricane winning the Miami Beach Bowl, and Cam Payne's possible return to the Thunder.

- The Sooners, Cowboys, and Golden Hurricane will all finish the season with 10 wins, only the second time that's happened. 

- Cowboys set a great tone heading into the off-season with a 38-8 wallop of Colorado in the Alamo Bowl.

- The Sooners kickoff against Auburn at 7:30 p.m. in the Sugar Bowl.

- Tulsa looks ahead to the 2017 season after finishing one of the best in school history.

- Voice of the Thunder Matt Pinto drops by the Blitz to rap with Steve McGehee.

- Tulsa beat UConn on Saturday, 61-59, in overtime.

- Dean picks the Sugar Bowl and the guys Play the Percentages.

