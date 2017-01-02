Silver Alert Issued For Missing OKC Man

Oklahoma City Police issued a Silver Alert For Robert Wilson, 77, of Oklahoma City. Wilson suffers from Alzheimer's and dementia and requires medication for an aortic aneurysm.

Wilson, seen in photo, is a black male, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, between 160-180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey, striped shirt, brown pants, and tan shoes.

Wilson was last seen just before 2 p.m. on New Year's Day near NE 36th and Lincoln.

Anybody with any information as to Wilson's whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.