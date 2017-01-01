Valley Brook Police Officer Shot Sunday During Traffic Stop - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Valley Brook Police Officer Shot Sunday During Traffic Stop

By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Law officers are looking for a shooter after a Valley Brook police officer was shot Sunday evening during a traffic stop.

The shooting happened about 5:40 p.m. near Eastern and Interstate 240. 

Officer Brian Southerland pulled a vehicle over and while the officer was walking back to his patrol vehicle, shots were fired. 

Southerland was shot in the upper leg and was rushed to a local hospital for surgery.

Southerland is out of surgery and is in serious condition, Valley Brook police Chief Mike Stamp said.

The shooter was thought to be driving a Chevrolet Avalanche. Law officers found the vehicle near the Toys 'R Us near the Plaza Mayor, which was known as Crossroads Mall.

A tactical unit was sent to where the vehicle was found. Several people have been detained but no arrests have been made, police said.

Oklahoma City police are investigating the case. Oklahoma County deputies and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are assisting in the investigation.

