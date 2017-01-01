Crews Respond To House Fire In NE OKC

Crews are responding to a house fire in NE OKC Sunday afternoon.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, crews were called to the home in the 900 block of N.E. 67th around 1:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported seeing heavy fire and smoke at the back of the home. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the blaze.

OKCFD says the home was occupied by a woman and her two children, and they all got out safely. But, the woman was evaluated and treated for smoke inhalation.

At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation.