Del City Standoff Suspect Found Dead, Police Say

One person was found dead Sunday evening inside a Del City home after an hours long standoff with police.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday, a viewer called News 9 to say she was being evacuated from a church in the 2500 block of S. Bryant. Police confirmed that a man, who they were trying to take into custody, had barricaded himself in a home across the street.

Police said the suspect was considered armed and dangerous. A tactical team went inside the home shortly after 5 p.m. and found the suspect dead.

