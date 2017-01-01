Woman Killed, Two Critical After Crash In NW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Woman Killed, Two Critical After Crash In NW OKC

Posted: Updated:
[File photo] [File photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A woman is dead and two others, including a nine-year-old, are in critical condition following a crash Saturday night.

It incident happened on the Kilpatrick Turnpike at Wilshire just before 11:00 p.m.

A viewer sent News 9 a video of the crash.

Troopers have identified the victim as 37-year-old Amanda Carson of Yukon. Investigators said 30-year-old Craig Maker was driving drunk when he hit Carson's SUV.

Maker was treated and released from a local hospital. At this time, police have not released any information regarding Maker's arrest or charges. 

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Carson family.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.