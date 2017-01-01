Woman Killed, Two Critical After Crash In NW OKC

A woman is dead and two others, including a nine-year-old, are in critical condition following a crash Saturday night.

It incident happened on the Kilpatrick Turnpike at Wilshire just before 11:00 p.m.

A viewer sent News 9 a video of the crash.

Troopers have identified the victim as 37-year-old Amanda Carson of Yukon. Investigators said 30-year-old Craig Maker was driving drunk when he hit Carson's SUV.

Maker was treated and released from a local hospital. At this time, police have not released any information regarding Maker's arrest or charges.