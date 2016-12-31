One Dead After Norman Shooting

One person is dead after a shooting happened Saturday morning in Norman, police said.

About 6 a.m., police were called to the 1800 block of Virginia Street. Police found one male shot inside the home.

The person was taken to a hospital where he died, police said. The victim has not been identified.

Investigators think the male broke into the home and was shot by the occupant.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Norman police at (405) 321-1600.