OKC Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested After Hotel Standoff - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested After Hotel Standoff

Posted: Updated:
Police say at least one suspect has barricaded himself inside a metro hotel following a bank robbery. Police say at least one suspect has barricaded himself inside a metro hotel following a bank robbery.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A standoff lasting five hours Saturday ended in the arrest of a bank robbery suspect at the Biltmore Hotel in southwest Oklahoma City.

The situation started just before noon, when a man walked into the Midfirst Bank on N May Avenue demanding cash from a teller.

“I believe he produced a note. We don’t know if he actually made it away with any money,” Oklahoma City police officer Jeff Dutton said.

Witnesses described the getaway car as a blue vehicle, which police quickly found, launching a high-speed chase.

“Officers tried to stop that vehicle,” said Dutton. “The pursuit ended up on I-40, where a lot of wrecks did occur from the suspect.”

The car eventually caught fire near the Meridian Avenue exit of Interstate 40. Police flying overhead in a helicopter saw the man run into the Biltmore Hotel.

Officers surrounded the entire hotel, but quickly narrowed down the suspect's location.

“The back several buildings are actually completely vacant. They don’t have anybody in there whatsoever and they’re actually renovating them right now,” Dutton said.

Police said the tactical team did a sweep of the area to make sure no one else was inside or in danger. They spent the next five hours planning their approach.

Meantime FBI agents responded to the bank to learn more about the attempted robbery, and police arrested and questioned another man who they believe is connected to their main suspect.

Just after 5 p.m., Dutton says officers decided to enter the room where they thought the suspect was hiding, but it was empty. They then went door-to-door until he surrendered without incident.

The identity of the suspect has yet to be released. Charges will be officially filed next week.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.