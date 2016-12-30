Police Searching For Suspect In Hit-And-Run In SW OKC

Police are searching for a suspect following a hit-and-run in SW OKC.

According to police, emergency crews responded to an auto-pedestrian call around 6 p.m. Friday evening, in the area of SW 51st and Pennsylvania. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police said they are searching for a suspect driving a red-colored SUV.

