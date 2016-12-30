Cowboys Fall In Underwood's Big 12 Opener - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Cowboys Fall In Underwood's Big 12 Opener

By Associated Press
STILLWATER -

Daxter Miles Jr. scored 22 points and Jevon Carter had 15 points and six assists to lead No. 11 West Virginia to a 92-75 victory over Oklahoma State on Friday in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Nathan Adrian added nine points and eight rebounds for West Virginia (12-1, 1-0), which won its eighth straight.

Phil Forte scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Oklahoma State, which saw its four-game winning streak snapped. Leyton Hammonds had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (10-3, 0-1).

