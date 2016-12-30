2017 Professional Bull Riders Text & Win Ticket Giveaway Official Rules

1. The Contest is open to all U.S. citizens and legal U.S. residents at least 18 years of age who reside in the NEWS 9 Designated Market Area, as defined by Nielsen Media Research, Inc. except as otherwise provided in these or specific contest rules. For a copy of the DMA Map, visit www.News9.com/contests, or click here. Employees of Griffin Communications, L.L.C., or its affiliated parent and subsidiary companies, affiliated stations or companies, advertising and promotion agencies, sponsors, entities furnishing prizes or otherwise connected with the conduct of this Contest (“Contest Entities”) and their respective officers, directors, representatives and agents, their immediate families and members of their households, are all ineligible and may not register for or participate in the Contest.

2. Only one prize may be awarded per household. Winners from other contests sponsored or conducted by NEWS 9 within thirty (30) days preceding the beginning of this contest are not eligible for this contest.

3. The Contest is void where prohibited by law.

4. No purchase, registration fee or donation of money is required to register or win.

5. By participating in this Contest, all entrants agree: (a) to abide by these and any additional specific official rules and the decisions of the Contest Officials, which will be binding and final in all respects; (b) to the use of information by the Contest Entities for marketing and advertising purposes as allowed by applicable privacy policies and law; (c) to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless the Contest Entities and their officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability, claims, lawsuits, costs, expenses or fees, for copyright, trademark or other intellectual property claims, claims for injuries (including death), losses, and damages resulting or alleged to result from participation in the Contest, acceptance or use of any prize, and/or from entrants’ fraudulent or otherwise wrongful acts or omissions; (d) not to upload or attach files that contain software or other material protected by intellectual property laws (or by rights of privacy of publicity) unless they own or control the rights thereto or have received all necessary consents; (e) not to upload or attach files that contain viruses, corrupted files, or any other similar software or programs that may damage the operation of another's computer; (f) not to sue the Contest Entities for any damages alleged to arise from winner’s acceptance of or use of the prize(s); and (g) to the use of the entrant’s, name, voice, biography, and likeness by Contest Entities without further notice or compensation for promotional or advertising purposes, except where otherwise prohibited by law.

6. “Contest Officials” designated by the management of the NEWS 9 shall be responsible for selection of winners and for interpretation and enforcement of the contest rules.

7. Contest Officials shall have the sole right to disqualify any participant for violation of these rules or any other published rules applicable to a specific contest, and to resolve all disputes in their sole discretion. Contest Entities (a) make no warranty, guaranty or representation of any kind concerning any prize; (b) disclaim any implied warranty and (c) are not liable for injuries, losses or damages arising or alleged to arise out of any persons participation in the Contest. All disputes will be resolved under applicable Oklahoma laws.

8. Contest Entities are not responsible for lost, stolen, late, damaged, misdirected, undelivered, undeliverable, incomplete or unreadable entries. Contest Entities are not responsible for lost entries due to telephonic or electronic malfunctions. Contest Officials may prohibit an entrant from participating in the Contest or winning a prize if, in their sole discretion, it is determined that said entrant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest by cheating, deception, or other unfair playing practices or intending to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrants or Contest Entities representatives. If for any reason this Contest is not capable of running as planned as a result of any causes beyond the reasonable control of Contest Entities including but not limited to tampering, unauthorized intervention or fraud which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Contest, then, Contest Officials reserve the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the Contest. The rules can be modified at any time without notice.

9. NEWS 9 reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to alter, change, cancel or suspend this Contest, for any reason whatsoever, without prior notification.

10. How to enter: Participants may enter the “2017 PBR Ultimate Fan Experience Text & Win Giveaway” by watching News 9 @ 4pm each weekday starting January 16, 2017 through January 20, 2017. When the commercial spot reveals the "Keyword," participants must text the keyword to the short code (79640) provided. Only one (1) entry per person, per day, will be accepted. Deadline to enter is January 20, 2017 at 2:00p.m. (CST).

11. Alternate Form of Entry: Participants may also enter by mailing or delivering a post card entry to NEWS 9: 2017 PBR Ultimate Fan Experience Giveaway, 7401 N. Kelley Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73111. Entries must include participant’s name, age, address, phone number and e-mail address. Deadline to enter via Alternate form of Entry is 1:00p.m, January 20, 2017. Only post card entries will be accepted via mail. Only one (1) entry per person, per day will be accepted. Photocopies, facsimiles or other reproductions will not be eligible.

13. Prize: One (1) PBR Elite Seats Ultimate Fan Experience which includes the following: Two (2) PBR Elite Seats tickets to the PBR at the Chesapeake Energy Arena, Jan. 22, 2017, a 60 minute pre-event behind the scenes tour, opportunity to meet a World Champion caliber bull rider, two passes to the PBR Elite Seats Hospitality Lounge before the event and following the event, PBR Elite Seat holders will have access to the arena floor in the dirt with the opportunity to obtain signed autographs from bull riders. Approx. Prize Value: $800.00. Winner is not able to select date and time of PBR tickets. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable. One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from ALL entries received.

14. Winner(s) will be notified by telephone or email. Winner(s) must sign and return a Statement of Prizewinner provided by News 9. The signed Statement of Prizewinner must be received by NEWS 9 before prize will be released to winner. Winner(s) must show photo identification to claim prizes. NEWS 9 reserves the right to require additional identification and may choose to deny awarding the prize based on falsification of identification or fraud.

15. In the event of any of the following, the prize(s) will be awarded to an alternate winner:

a. Prizewinner cannot be reached within twenty-four (24) hours of winner selection;

b. News 9 is unable to leave a voice mail due to a full voice mail box or because the mailbox

is not properly set-up;

c. Prizewinner does not return a phone call within forty-eight (48) hours of a message left

by News 9;

d. Prizewinner does not timely return the signed Statement of Prizewinner;

e. Prizewinner is determined not to be an eligible winner; or

f. Any other reasons set forth in these rules.

16. No transfer, substitution, or cash equivalent for prizes will be allowed except at the Contest Entities’ sole discretion due to prize unavailability. All federal, state, or other tax liabilities (including income taxes), and subsequent or related expenses such as, but not limited to, gasoline, insurance, and maintenance arising from the award of a prize from this Contest will be the sole responsibility of each prize winner. Any prize awarded in this Contest must be claimed within ten (10) days of winner’s notification by NEWS 9 or sooner, depending upon the specific prize or contest.

17. Odds of winning depend on the number of contest entries received.

18. Facebook is in no way affiliated with this promotion, the prizes or the form of entries.

19. Complete contest rules are available at NEWS 9, 7401 N. Kelley Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73111, Monday through Friday during normal business hours.

Standard messaging charges apply per your carrier. Send HELP to (79640) for information. Send STOP to (79640) to opt out of the service. For Full Terms & Conditions, please visit (79640)” Note: Standard Terms & Conditions are also available at http://store2.hipcricket.com/standard-termsEandP.asp

Full terms and conditions are also available at www.News9.com.