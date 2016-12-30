Two Blanchard Police Officers Under OSBI Investigation

Blanchard Police Officer Jordan Jones was arrested on Thursday night for having allegedly inappropriate relationship with a minor. The 30-year-old was booked after he was interviewed by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).

“We did not want him to have contact, especially with a gun and badge, with young people or anybody else at this point in time. We will let the court system proceed as it should,” said OSBI Public Information Officer Jessica Brown.

Brown said the Grady County District Attorney’s Office notified OSBI of a Blanchard police officer having a sexual relationship with a teenager in McClain County.

Jones was booked on complaints of solicitation of a minor by technology, receiving child pornography, and violating the state’s Computer Crimes Act.

“It’s always unfortunate when you hear a police officer breaking the law. This should not happen,” said Brown. She said they acted quickly and made the arrest in one week.

Blanchard Police Chief Stacey White released a statement saying, “Upon a complaint filed with the OSBI, an investigation was initiated against two Blanchard Police Officers. The Blanchard Police Department cooperated fully with the investigation and cannot make any further statements at this time. Any further questions need to be addressed with OSBI.”

The OSBI will not give details about the second officer mentioned in White’s statements.

“I can only tell you that we arrested one Blanchard police officer. This investigation is open and ongoing,” said Brown.

There is one victim that investigators know of. Any others are asked to come forward.

News 9 spoke to the teenager’s father on the phone, who said he learned about the case Thursday night.

After requesting mug shots and documents of the case multiple times, News 9 is being told that the judge sealed the case.