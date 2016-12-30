Strong Winds, Fire Danger Continues Throughout Friday Evening

Those strong south winds we saw throughout our Friday will continue into evening. South winds 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph will be common as temperatures cool down into the 40’s.

Overnight, those winds will slowly diminish to 10-20 mph as some high clouds filter in and lows bottom out in the 30’s across the state.

Looking ahead toward the weekend and to the start of the New Year, mild weather will continue with temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s.

Saturday, we’ll see a cold front pass through the area as north winds take over at 10-25 mph. Skies will remain mostly sunny through the day.

For your New Year’s Eve activities, we’re looking at quiet conditions under partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling into the low 40’s by midnight.

For the first day of 2017, we’ll see increasing clouds and mild temperatures with highs into the upper 50’s. The clouds that increase on Sunday, will produce some showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday across the state.

Looking ahead into next week, we’re tracking another strong arctic blast that could send temperatures into the single digits. Snow chances don’t look that bad with some model data now showing possible snow accumulation across parts of the state by Friday.

Stay tuned! We’ll be watching it very closely through the weekend for you.