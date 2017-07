A small earthquake shook up residents near Perry, Oklahoma Friday afternoon.

The 3.1 magnitude quake struck around 2:12 p.m. Its epicenter was located just three miles west, southwest of Perry, 19 miles west, northwest of Stillwater, and 26 miles north of Guthries.

It was about two and a half miles deep.

At this time, no one has reported any damages or injuries associated with this earthquake.