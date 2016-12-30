Crews On Scene Of Yukon House Fire

Firefighters have got a handle on a blaze at a home in Yukon, Friday afternoon.

Crews were called out to the home in the 960 of Squire Mansion, located near the intersection f E. Wagner Rd. and N. Yukon Parkway; north of E. Main St.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. It is unclear if anyone was at home at the time. The home appears to be a total loss.

