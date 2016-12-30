Crews Battling Structure Fire Near Mustang Elementary School

Crews were called to the scene of a house fire just south of Mustang Elementary School.

Firefighters were called out to battle the blaze at a home in the 400 block of S. Lewis Ln. Crews worked quickly and got the fire under control before it could spread. It is unclear if anyone was home at the time the fire started.

A cause has not yet been determined. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.