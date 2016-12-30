Wildfires Flaring All Around The Metro, Structures Burned

A day predicted as high fire danger is living up to its billing, as several wildfires have begun popping up all around the Oklahoma City metro area.

The first fire was called out around SE 59th St. and S. Hiwassee Rd., near the interchange of Interstate 40 and Interstate 240. This fire was originally reported as involving a home, but crews worked quickly and no structures were damaged. Authorities tell News 9 this fire was started by downed power lines. No injuries were reported and the fire is out at this time.

TAC 3: Grass fire under control SE 59 / Hiwassee area. Nearly 10 acres burned with 5 homes threatened. pic.twitter.com/RbMc20CtmW — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) December 30, 2016

A second fire was then reported at NE 23rd St. and N. Shady Nook Way. This fire appeared to have engulfed an outbuilding or barn in the backyard of a home. Firefighters were able to get this fire under control shortly after 1 p.m. There have been no reports of injuries with this fire. A cause has not yet been determined.

At the same time, Lincoln County fire crews were called out to contain multiple wildfires near the town of Sparks, Okla., in Lincoln County. Officials say they have responded to three separate fires in the area of E. 0960 Rd. and S. 3470 Rd., just to the north of Sparks. At least one mobile home has been destroyed, but it is unclear if the home was abandoned. No injuries have been reported.

Later Friday afternoon, Oklahoma City firefighters were called out to battle another wildfire, this one located near SW 59th St. and Newcastle Rd.; just west of Will Rogers World Airport. OKCFD said this fire involved five acres and no structures were ever threatened.

Just after 3 p.m., OKC firefighters were called out to battle a wildfire near NE 122nd St. and N. Santa Fe Ave. Crews were called out initially to the 11800 block of N. Western Ave. The fire appears to have started along the railroad tracks and is advancing toward homes and businesses.

This was the view from The Greens in OKC before the fire department got there. @NEWS9 @tornadopayne pic.twitter.com/QiYxPIlaWV — Mehers (@Warmack_30) December 30, 2016

Authorities have shut down 122nd St. from the Broadway Extension to N. Western Ave. while crews work to get a handle on the blaze. The fire has burned up to some fences in the area, but so far no structrues have been lost and no injuries have been reported.

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, OKCFD, Norman and McCloud Fire were called to a large grass fire in the area of SE 119th and Harrah Rd. Authorities said homes are being threatened and evacuations may take place.

The state department of agriculture issued the following press release regarding the critical fire threat in Oklahoma:

Oklahoma Forestry Services is alerting the public of critical fire weather again Saturday. Dry conditions coupled with strong, gusty winds and low humidity mean any fire that starts will spread rapidly. “As people prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve we are asking them to reconsider the use of fireworks in light of our ongoing drought and the fire weather potential,” said George Geissler, Oklahoma State Forester. "Tomorrow’s weather calls for critical fire danger and even the smallest ember could spark a blaze. If you decide to celebrate with fireworks, please use extra caution.” Precautions would include having a source of water on hand and having someone on the lookout for any unintended ignitions. Citizens are also asked to call their nearest fire department if they see or smell smoke. There are currently no burn bans in place. Oklahoma Forestry Services is the state’s lead agency related to wildland fire prevention, protection and use. For additional information about wildfires, visit www.forestry.ok.gov/wildfire-information

