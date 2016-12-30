High Fire Danger Elevates Precautions Ahead Of NYE Fireworks Display

The metro area is under a no burn, high fire danger advisory ahead of New Year’s Eve. With plenty of dry tinder and high winds, firefighters say all it takes is one spark for flames to quickly spread.

OKCFD Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said, “It could be welding, outdoor cooking, any other type of outdoor work that involves a spark.”

A variety of causes kept fire crews busy battling wildfires from Mustang to Sparks on Friday.

Any time the winds reach 15 miles per hour, burning is prohibited. These wildfires show, however, that even if people with burn permits follow the law by calling the fire department first, you still have to be careful.

“We’ve already had 71 wildland fires in Oklahoma City just in the month of December,” said Fulkerson, “so the conditions are ripe.

With more drivers hitting the road for the holiday weekend, you should watch for cigarette butts flying from windows and chains or parts dragging from cars or trucks.

Fulkerson said, “Usually the person that’s doing it isn’t even aware of the fact, so the key there is know your vehicle before you ever get in it.”

If you see anyone dragging something that is sparking on a roadway, call 911.

Also, ringing in the New Year with fireworks is a bad idea. Not only are fireworks illegal in Oklahoma City, they too could easily spark a fire that gets out of control.

“It’s not because we’re trying to be mean. It’s because it’s a safety issue,” insisted Fulkerson.

The city is hosting two professional fireworks shows for the first time this year. You can watch the celebration as the clock strikes midnight from TopGolf or Bicentennial Park downtown. Fire trucks will be on standby at both locations just in case.

OKCFD’s Special Events Fire Inspector Capt. Rodney Huston said, “Commonly there’s fires that do start at fireworks shows, at the shoot site. That’s why the trucks are there. They put it out. The show goes on.”

With the windy weather expected to continue into the weekend, though, even the professional shows could shut down if gusts reach 25 miles per hour.