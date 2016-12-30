DOC Adds Escaped Convict To Most Wanted List

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced today the addition of James King to it's most wanted fugitives list.

The DOC says on December 24, King, an inmate at Clara Waters Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City, was not accounted for during a routine inmate count.

They "determined he had walked away," said a release, after an emergency count and search of the grounds did not find King.

The DOC says King has a history of violence but was not serving time for a violent crime. He's been in prison since August for possession of a controlled substance.

“King poses a threat to the public, which is why we are looking to get him off the streets and back into custody as quickly as possible,” Allbaugh said. “The public has been instrumental in the past by helping our agents locate some of the state’s most dangerous individuals. We are asking for the same assistance once again.”

King is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds.

Police warn King is dangerous and ask anybody with information as to his whereabouts contact the DOC at 405-425-2570.