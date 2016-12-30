Blanchard Hero Cop Arrested For Sexual Contact With Minor - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Blanchard Hero Cop Arrested For Sexual Contact With Minor

By Cole Poland, News9.com
BLANCHARD, Oklahoma -

A Blanchard cop was arrested by OSBI for a sexual relationship with a minor. 

Authorities say Jordan Jones was booked on complaints of solicitation of a minor by technology, receipt of child pornography, and violation of the state's Computer Crimes Act.

McClain County Sheriff's Office confirmed Jones was booked around 10:30 p.m. Thursday and bonded out about an hour later. News 9 requested a copy of the booking report but a judge has already sealed it.

A second Blanchard officer is also being investigated but was not arrested.

Back in November, News 9 brought you Jones' story when he performed CPR on a passenger in a vehicle he pulled over for speeding. The driver of that vehicle was racing his wife to the hospital after a heart attack. Earlier this month, Jones was recognized by Governor Mary Fallin for his action.

The Blanchard Police Department faxed a statement saying: 

"Upon a complaint filed with the OSBI, an investigation was initiated against two Blanchard police officers. The Blanchard Police Department cooperated fully with the investigation and cannot make any further statements at this time. Any further questions need to be addressed with OSBI."

This story is still developing so stay with News 9 for updates.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
