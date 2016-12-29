Grandmother Confronts Accused Burglar In Midwest City

On the morning of Christmas Eve, longtime Midwest City resident Sherion Johnson said she had a house full of grandkids.

On the morning of Christmas Eve, longtime Midwest City resident Sherion Johnson said she had a house full of grandkids. She was at the stove making them pancakes, when she said a man with a gun, later identified as 34-year-old William Jefferson, came in uninvited.

“I said, ‘Who are you?’ He said, ‘Matters a ‘D’ who I am. Give me the keys to that car.’” Johnson explained.

She refused and said Jefferson went through the house, all the way to her bedroom. “I just walked back there, I said, ‘You got to go. Who are you? You got to get up out of here.’ He told me didn’t have to go nowhere [sic],” Johnson said.

She said then he started making threats.

“He said, ‘You first.’ He pointed at me and he said, ‘And then it’s going to be you, you, you, you.’ He was talking about my grandkids,” she told News 9.

Understandably, the little ones were afraid, not knowing what the guy had planned.

“The kids was [sic] hollering, ‘Don’t hurt my granny! Don’t hurt granny! Don’t kill my granny!’ That was devastating – it really was,” Johnson said.

Eventually, she said Jefferson went outside, where he was met with more family members.

“They must have tore him up. I had daughter, I had nephew. They whooped him. And then the police came and the police took it up from there,” she said.

Officers arrested Jefferson, but Johnson said her grandkids are still asking questions.

“’Granny what’s going to happen? Can he get out? What if he comes back here and try to do something to us?’ You know, granny’s not afraid of that,” Johnson said.

Oklahoma County Jail records show Jefferson's bond is set at $34,000 for complaints of first degree burglary, possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony, possession of an offensive weapon while committing a felony.

Online records with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections show Jefferson had just been discharged from prison ten days before this reported burglary.