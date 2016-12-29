State Lawmakers Looking For Ways To Increase Revenue - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

State Lawmakers Looking For Ways To Increase Revenue

Posted: Updated:
In the wake of a nearly $900-million budget shortfall, Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin says she’ll look at getting rid of sales tax exemptions for some services. In the wake of a nearly $900-million budget shortfall, Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin says she’ll look at getting rid of sales tax exemptions for some services.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

In the wake of a nearly $900-million budget shortfall, Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin says she’ll look at getting rid of sales tax exemptions for some services.

According to Governor Fallin, Oklahoma has 150 services that are sales tax exempt. She claims that amounts to $8-billion a year.

Governor Fallin said during this upcoming legislative session she will look at way to the state can claim some of that money.

“We exempt a lot of things like car washes, tattoos, pet grooming, sports tickets,” said Governor Fallin during a news conference last week.

“We could tax tattoos and that’s not going to take care of the budget problem,” said House Minority Floor Leader Rep. David Perryman.

Rep. Perryman said a better and bigger idea would mean stopping what he calls “irresponsible tax cuts”, that have hurt schools, prisons, and public safety for years.

“Until we examine that and look at that, we are going to continue to have a budget hole that won’t be filled,” said Rep. Perryman.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.