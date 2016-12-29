Thunder Has Win Streak On The Line In Memphis - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thunder Has Win Streak On The Line In Memphis

Posted: Updated:
By Ben Smith, News9.com
Connect
MEMPHIS, Tennessee -

Lost amid the holiday shuffle, college bowl games and the NFL playoffs taking shape is the Thunder running off four-straight wins and looking to pass the Clippers for fourth place in the West before 2017 rolls around.

That quest begins tonight in Memphis against the Grizzlies, losers of their last pair. It’s the first of four meetings between the Thunder and Grizzlies this season; OKC went 2-1 against Memphis last year.

The Thunder will again be without second-leading scorer Victor Oladipo, who remains sidelined with a wrist sprain. In his absence, sharpshooter Alex Abrines has been dialed in, hitting 13-of 26 from three-point range during the winning streak.

Per usual, Russell Westbrook will be on triple-double watch as he goes for his league-leading 16th of the season. Last time out Westbrook finished with 29 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists as the Thunder defeated Miami 106-94.

The Grizzlies are expected to have point guard Mike Conley and forward Chandler Parsons tonight. Both have missed significant time this year to injury and Parsons hasn’t played more than 15 minutes in his three games back.

Center Marc Gasol has been at his best in the absence of his oft-injured teammates, averaging a career-high 19.9 points and 4.3 assists per game.

Should the Thunder get past Memphis tonight, Saturday’s New Year’s Eve clash with the Clippers will be for sole possession of fourth place in the Western Conference.

UPDATE: Mike Conley has been ruled out of tonight's contest by Memphis coach Dave Fizdale.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

  • SportsMore>>

  • Kevin Durant To Sign 2-Year Deal With Warriors

    Kevin Durant To Sign 2-Year Deal With Warriors

    The NBA Finals MVP gladly accepted a pay cut. One day shy of a year after announcing his decision to join the powerhouse Warriors, Kevin Durant took far less than he could have to help make sure they stay winners and chase more championships. 

    More >>

    The NBA Finals MVP gladly accepted a pay cut. One day shy of a year after announcing his decision to join the powerhouse Warriors, Kevin Durant took far less than he could have to help make sure they stay winners and chase more championships. 

    More >>

  • Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: July 2, 2017

    Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: July 2, 2017

    This week on Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: The guys sit down with ESPN's Royce Young to discuss a week of big events for the Thunder. A glaring hole to fill at power forward... convincing Paul George to stay... and where OKC ranks among the best team's in the western conference.

    More >>

    This week on Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: The guys sit down with ESPN's Royce Young to discuss a week of big events for the Thunder. A glaring hole to fill at power forward... convincing Paul George to stay... and where OKC ranks among the best team's in the western conference.

    More >>

  • Timberwolves, Taj Gibson Reportedly Agree To 2-Year, $28M Deal

    Timberwolves, Taj Gibson Reportedly Agree To 2-Year, $28M Deal

    According to The Vertical's Shams Charania, the Minnesota Timberwolves and free agent big man Taj Gibson have agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal.According to The Vertical's Shams Charania, the Minnesota Timberwolves and free agent big man Taj Gibson have agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal.

    Tom Thibodeau is getting the band back together. According to The Vertical's Shams Charania, the Minnesota Timberwolves and free agent big man Taj Gibson have agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal. 

    More >>

    Tom Thibodeau is getting the band back together. According to The Vertical's Shams Charania, the Minnesota Timberwolves and free agent big man Taj Gibson have agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.