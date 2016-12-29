Thunder Has Win Streak On The Line In Memphis

Lost amid the holiday shuffle, college bowl games and the NFL playoffs taking shape is the Thunder running off four-straight wins and looking to pass the Clippers for fourth place in the West before 2017 rolls around.

That quest begins tonight in Memphis against the Grizzlies, losers of their last pair. It’s the first of four meetings between the Thunder and Grizzlies this season; OKC went 2-1 against Memphis last year.

The Thunder will again be without second-leading scorer Victor Oladipo, who remains sidelined with a wrist sprain. In his absence, sharpshooter Alex Abrines has been dialed in, hitting 13-of 26 from three-point range during the winning streak.

Per usual, Russell Westbrook will be on triple-double watch as he goes for his league-leading 16th of the season. Last time out Westbrook finished with 29 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists as the Thunder defeated Miami 106-94.

The Grizzlies are expected to have point guard Mike Conley and forward Chandler Parsons tonight. Both have missed significant time this year to injury and Parsons hasn’t played more than 15 minutes in his three games back.

Center Marc Gasol has been at his best in the absence of his oft-injured teammates, averaging a career-high 19.9 points and 4.3 assists per game.

Should the Thunder get past Memphis tonight, Saturday’s New Year’s Eve clash with the Clippers will be for sole possession of fourth place in the Western Conference.

UPDATE: Mike Conley has been ruled out of tonight's contest by Memphis coach Dave Fizdale.