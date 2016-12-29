Westbrook Ejected As Grizzlies Blow Out Thunder - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Westbrook Ejected As Grizzlies Blow Out Thunder

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

Marc Gasol scored 25 points and the Memphis Grizzlies took advantage of Russell Westbrook's ejection, dominating the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 114-80 victory Thursday night.

Related: Thunder Social Scene

Westbrook, the NBA's leading scorer at 31.7 points per game, scored 21 before he was tossed midway through the third quarter when he was whistled for two quick technicals. At that point, Memphis already held a double-digit lead that reached 37 points in the fourth quarter.

Zach Randolph added 21 points for the Grizzlies. He and Gasol both grabbed eight rebounds.

Memphis reserve Troy Daniels shot 6 of 8 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter and scored all 22 of his points in the final period.

Enes Kanter had 19 for the Thunder, and Alex Abrines scored 10 as Oklahoma City set a season low for points. Westbrook had five rebounds and no assists.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

  • SportsMore>>

  • Kevin Durant To Sign 2-Year Deal With Warriors

    Kevin Durant To Sign 2-Year Deal With Warriors

    The NBA Finals MVP gladly accepted a pay cut. One day shy of a year after announcing his decision to join the powerhouse Warriors, Kevin Durant took far less than he could have to help make sure they stay winners and chase more championships. 

    More >>

    The NBA Finals MVP gladly accepted a pay cut. One day shy of a year after announcing his decision to join the powerhouse Warriors, Kevin Durant took far less than he could have to help make sure they stay winners and chase more championships. 

    More >>

  • Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: July 2, 2017

    Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: July 2, 2017

    This week on Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: The guys sit down with ESPN's Royce Young to discuss a week of big events for the Thunder. A glaring hole to fill at power forward... convincing Paul George to stay... and where OKC ranks among the best team's in the western conference.

    More >>

    This week on Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: The guys sit down with ESPN's Royce Young to discuss a week of big events for the Thunder. A glaring hole to fill at power forward... convincing Paul George to stay... and where OKC ranks among the best team's in the western conference.

    More >>

  • Timberwolves, Taj Gibson Reportedly Agree To 2-Year, $28M Deal

    Timberwolves, Taj Gibson Reportedly Agree To 2-Year, $28M Deal

    According to The Vertical's Shams Charania, the Minnesota Timberwolves and free agent big man Taj Gibson have agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal.According to The Vertical's Shams Charania, the Minnesota Timberwolves and free agent big man Taj Gibson have agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal.

    Tom Thibodeau is getting the band back together. According to The Vertical's Shams Charania, the Minnesota Timberwolves and free agent big man Taj Gibson have agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal. 

    More >>

    Tom Thibodeau is getting the band back together. According to The Vertical's Shams Charania, the Minnesota Timberwolves and free agent big man Taj Gibson have agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.