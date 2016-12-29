Thunder Social Scene: Huge Game In Memphis

Trying to make it five consecutive wins, the Thunder will take on the Grizzlies tonight in Memphis in a crucial Western Conference matchup. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) made the trip as always, and will be tweeting updates during the games, so check in throughout to make sure you don't miss out on any of the action.

Related: Thunder Has Win Streak On The Line In Memphis

Game Over! Memphis 114 Oklahoma City 80 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 30, 2016

Memphis can do no wrong tonight. Grizzlies lead 102-73 late in the 4th #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 30, 2016

Bad game all-around, Victor and Cam can only watch for now. #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/s5CYHm7Znf — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 30, 2016

Memphis 78 Thunder 61 after 3 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 30, 2016

Refs are having a bad second half too #consistent #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 30, 2016

"Hey ref we didn't pay to see you? said the fan in the stand. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 30, 2016

Russ gets tossed, wow #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 30, 2016

Memphis 55 Oklahoma City 39 Half, worst half since? #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 30, 2016

Trying to score inside tonight has been an adventure #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 30, 2016

T on Morrow, the refs are not having a good half. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 30, 2016

Kanter now 3-24 behind the arc this season, missed one at the buzzer. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 30, 2016

Memphis 27 Oklahoma City 21 after one, as expected the Grizzlies defense is making OKC work for points. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 30, 2016

The crowd wakes up, yelling flop at Russ, Thunder up 18-17 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 30, 2016

4 early OKC turnovers, Memphis leads 9-7 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 30, 2016

Old school Russ fans in Memphis #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/KG4Yjy4ubD — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 30, 2016

Oladipo remains out, but doing more on right wrist. #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/u0iiiQq5rq — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 29, 2016

From Memphis- Mike Conley will not play tonight (toe) #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/oKY3CSSquu — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 29, 2016