Thunder Social Scene: Huge Game In Memphis

Trying to make it five consecutive wins, the Thunder will take on the Grizzlies tonight in Memphis in a crucial Western Conference matchup. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) made the trip as always, and will be tweeting updates during the games, so check in throughout to make sure you don't miss out on any of the action. 

  • Kevin Durant To Sign 2-Year Deal With Warriors

    The NBA Finals MVP gladly accepted a pay cut. One day shy of a year after announcing his decision to join the powerhouse Warriors, Kevin Durant took far less than he could have to help make sure they stay winners and chase more championships. 

  • Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: July 2, 2017

    This week on Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: The guys sit down with ESPN's Royce Young to discuss a week of big events for the Thunder. A glaring hole to fill at power forward... convincing Paul George to stay... and where OKC ranks among the best team's in the western conference.

  • Timberwolves, Taj Gibson Reportedly Agree To 2-Year, $28M Deal

    According to The Vertical's Shams Charania, the Minnesota Timberwolves and free agent big man Taj Gibson have agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal.According to The Vertical's Shams Charania, the Minnesota Timberwolves and free agent big man Taj Gibson have agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal.

    Tom Thibodeau is getting the band back together. According to The Vertical's Shams Charania, the Minnesota Timberwolves and free agent big man Taj Gibson have agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal. 

