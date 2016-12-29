Enid Man Charged After Crime Spree

An Enid man with a long and violent criminal history is behind bars again, charged with a crime spree that includes kidnapping and armed robbery.

Police say last week, they responded to a home on C Court on a report that 29-year-old Marcus Cotton was holding a woman at gunpoint.

"There was some sort of an argument. A child was involved. They are parents of the child together,” explained Detective James Buck of the Enid Police Department. “The child was thrown to the ground at some point apparently. A gun was produced by the suspect."

By the time police had arrived, Cotton had run off to this adjacent home where his sister and mother live. He was arrested there and a search of the house turned up items that connected Cotton to a string of robberies and thefts.

"I found a mask, some distinctive shoes that he been wearing in all the videos and a coat we can match to the video pretty clearly," Buck said.

In the first surveillance video, taken Dec. 11, police say you can see Cotton stealing a purse from the Baymont hotel. That same day, he’s also accused of robbing the Dress For Less store just a couple of blocks from his home. According to police documents, Cotton apologized to the clerk saying, “I’m sorry I had to do this, but I have a homeboy in jail and I need to get him out.”

On Dec. 19, police say Cotton can be seen in surveillance video stealing a till from the Hampton Inn. Then on Dec. 22, they say he robbed the CVS on Garriott Road, pulling a gun on a teen.

"After he goes around the counter he encounters a 14-year-old female,” Buck explains, “He points a gun at her and demand the money. Of course she reacts in fear and tries to separate herself from him, telling him she doesn't know where the money would be at."

Cotton’s mother was also arrested. Police say she tried to sneak out of the back of the house with some of the stolen items. News 9 knocked on the door, but no one answered. Neighbors say they’re surprised by this.

"It's a little scary you know it's like right across the street,” said neighbor Chrissy Bell. “I've talk to them a couple times. They seem very personable. They're quiet. Never had too many problems but you just never know."