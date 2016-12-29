Injuries, Gas Leak Caused After 3-Car Crash In NW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Injuries, Gas Leak Caused After 3-Car Crash In NW OKC

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Three people were injured in a crash that severed a gas line on the northwest side of the metro, Thursday morning.

The crash, reportedly involving three vehicles, occurred near the intersection of NW  63rd St. and N. Portland Ave. EMSA later arrived on scene and transported one child and two adults to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one needed to be evacuated because of the leak. Authorities have shut down some roads in the area while crews work to cap the leak.

