Civic Center Music Hall, Others Added To National Historic Register

The Oklahoma Historical Society announced the addition of four buildings have been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Headlining the list is the Civic Center Music Hall in downtown Oklahoma City. The 80-year-old building earned the recognition through it's cultural significance in the city and its Art Deco style.

Also new to the list are the Medical Arts Building in Oklahoma City, Manitou Jail in Tillman County, and the Henry C. Hatashita House in Ponca City.

The honorific designation "provides recognition, limited protection and, in some cases, financial incentives for these important properties."