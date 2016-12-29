Civic Center Music Hall, Others Added To National Historic Regis - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Civic Center Music Hall, Others Added To National Historic Register

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
Civic Center Music Hall in Oklahoma City
Manitou Jail in Tillman County
Medical Arts Building in Oklahoma City
Henry C. Hatashita House in Ponca City
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Historical Society announced the addition of four buildings have been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Headlining the list is the Civic Center Music Hall in downtown Oklahoma City. The 80-year-old building earned the recognition through it's cultural significance in the city and its Art Deco style.

Also new to the list are the Medical Arts Building in Oklahoma City, Manitou Jail in Tillman County, and the Henry C. Hatashita House in Ponca City.

The honorific designation "provides recognition, limited protection and, in some cases, financial incentives for these important properties."

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
