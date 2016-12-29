OKCFD Work Pair OF Fires Overnight - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKCFD Work Pair OF Fires Overnight

By Cole Poland, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City firefighters had a busy night, answering at least two calls overnight Thursday.

The first came in around 10 p.m. Wednesday about a fire at a vacant and abandoned duplex near SE 29th and Shields. Two of the buildings three units were fully involved but crews were able to put out the fire rather quickly. About an hour later, though, the fire rekindled off of some smoldering insulation in the attic. Firefighters were able to put that out.

A person who had been squatting there showed up as crews were working and asked for assistance from the Red Cross to find new shelter. There were no reports of injuries.

Then, about 1 a.m., they responded to a house fire near NW 122nd and County Line. At first, firefighters found nobody inside the home. Turns out, the homeowners had stepped out for a minute and when they returned they found their home on fire.

Crews say the house fire began by an electrical issue in the attic. Damage is estimated to total around $140,000. There were no injuries.

Live Radar

