OKCFD Work Pair OF Fires Overnight

Thousands of OG&E customers are without power late Monday night after a line of severe storms barreled through the state.More >>
Thousands of OG&E customers are without power late Monday night after a line of severe storms barreled through the state.More >>
New information tonight surrounding the appeal of Daniel Holtzclaw, the former Oklahoma City police officer convicted of sexually assaulting women while on duty.More >>
New information tonight surrounding the appeal of Daniel Holtzclaw, the former Oklahoma City police officer convicted of sexually assaulting women while on duty.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.