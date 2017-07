One man is said to be in critical condition following a shooting in NE Oklahoma City Wednesday night.

According to police, a call came in around 9:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting in the 2200 block of Highland. Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the street. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police have minimal information concerning the suspect. He’s described as a black male wearing a brown hoodie.

The name of the victim has not been released.

