My 2 Cents: Do You Support Your Party Or Country? - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

My 2 Cents: Do You Support Your Party Or Country?

Posted: Updated:

Even if you didn't vote for Donald Trump, you should be pulling for him, and don't spend the next four years trying to tear the new president down just to win back power.

You have to ask, do you want what's best for your party or your country?

Before you fire off an email about how biased I'm being, that I'm on the Trump train, you should know those are the exact same words I used when Barack Obama was first elected president eight years ago.

The exact same words.

But while the opposition to the incoming Obama administration was bracing for battle, there wasn't the vitriol that's being directed at President-elect Trump or his family.

Ivanka Trump was shouted at by a New York lawyer during boarding of a Jet Blue flight this weekend. She was sitting with her young children.

He reportedly shouted:  "They ruin the country and now, they ruin our flight."

Liberal firebrand Michael Moore is calling on people to find ways to disrupt Trump's inauguration, to try to keep it from happening.

I assume he's talking about disrupting transportation and similar acts of disobedience.

And California Congresswoman Maxine Waters said she will oppose Trump all the way, that she won't even go to the White House to meet with him if he invites her.

That's not statesmanship. It's a temper tantrum.

At least be willing to try. 
-- 
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.