My 2 Cents: Do You Support Your Party Or Country?

Even if you didn't vote for Donald Trump, you should be pulling for him, and don't spend the next four years trying to tear the new president down just to win back power.

You have to ask, do you want what's best for your party or your country?

Before you fire off an email about how biased I'm being, that I'm on the Trump train, you should know those are the exact same words I used when Barack Obama was first elected president eight years ago.

The exact same words.

But while the opposition to the incoming Obama administration was bracing for battle, there wasn't the vitriol that's being directed at President-elect Trump or his family.

Ivanka Trump was shouted at by a New York lawyer during boarding of a Jet Blue flight this weekend. She was sitting with her young children.

He reportedly shouted: "They ruin the country and now, they ruin our flight."

Liberal firebrand Michael Moore is calling on people to find ways to disrupt Trump's inauguration, to try to keep it from happening.

I assume he's talking about disrupting transportation and similar acts of disobedience.

And California Congresswoman Maxine Waters said she will oppose Trump all the way, that she won't even go to the White House to meet with him if he invites her.

That's not statesmanship. It's a temper tantrum.

At least be willing to try.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.