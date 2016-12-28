OKC Police Search For Suspect Who Robbed Elderly Couple At Gunpoint

Police want to find the three people who were caught on camera, so they can question them about an armed robbery.

Oklahoma City Police are looking for a dangerous man. They say he pointed a gun at an 87-year-old man, and a woman right outside his historic home in Putnam Heights.

It happened near McKinley Blvd and NW 37th Street exactly a week ago Wednesday.

The victims were too shaken up to talk on camera. The elderly man told News 9 he and his friend were just walking up his front stairs when the thief came from around a set of bushes, pointed his gun at their heads, and demanded all their cash.

It’s not the kind of thing you hear about in the nicely decorated neighborhood peppered with large historic homes. Most of the people who live there feel quite safe to walk around the tree-lined streets.

According to the police report, the thief used that to his advantage when he struck last Wednesday night. The homeowner said he not only demanded cash, he even took the woman's purse right out of her car.

But a few hours later, the woman's debit cards were used at a nearby convenience store near NW 23rd and Independence. Fortunately, surveillance cameras were rolling.

Now police want to find the three people who were caught on camera, so they can question them about the crime.

At this time, police don't know if any of the people in that video are responsible for the crime or could at least tell them who is responsible.

The homeowner said he did not get a good look at the robber since it was dark.

If you have any information that can help police call OKC Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.