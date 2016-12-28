Store Clerk Speaks Out After Robbers Pull A Gun On Her

The victim of an armed robbery is still shaken up after having a gun pointed at her face.

The victim of an armed robbery is still shaken up after having a gun pointed at her face.

She was working late Dec. 21 at Circle K on SE 25 Street near Interstate 35.

“As I’m saying hello, he turns around. He pulls the gun on me. He pulled the chamber back,” said Latasha Adams.

She said her heart stopped. One person held a gun toward her while another stayed on the lookout by the door.

Latasha was the only employee working at the time. It was close to midnight on Dec. 21. She said they were demanding money from the cash register and cussing at her.

“Don’t make me shoot you,” Latasha remembers the robber saying to her.

She gave all the cash in the drawer as he yelled at her. Latasha said it was under $100.

“It was quick, but it was so, so scary. It felt like it took forever,” she said.

She called 911 as soon as they left, but the two robbers got away.

Police think they ran away. Surveillance video showed them running east, but did not show a getaway car.

Latasha said ever since this happened, she has been nervous and any time people approach her in pairs, she is afraid she will be robbed all over again.

"I try my best not to let it get to me. I try to no think about it so much, but it’s just like it constantly keeps coming back,” she said.

Police are asking for help in identifying the two suspects seen on the surveillance photos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.