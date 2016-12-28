Neighbor's Surveillance Cameras Capture Man's Death In NW OKC

A NW OKC neighbor is frustrated at the lack of answers seven months after surveillance cameras captured a man’s death.

The video showed 53-year-old Michael Ayres clinging to the side of a moving SUV on NW 173rd Street back in May.

Another camera showed the vehicle coming to a quick stop, and Ayres tumbling into a driveway. The driver was seen driving away.

The day after the incident on May 11, Ayres died from his injuries.

Neighbor Jeff Adams captured the video and lives just a few houses down from where Ayres lost his life.

“She doesn’t stop to offer anything. In my opinion, that’s murder,” said Adams about the driver.

Adams shared his video with police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said homicide officers conducted a thorough investigation which was presented to the Oklahoma District Attorney’s Office.

News 9 has learned the DA’s office chose not to charge the driver.

Adams though feels a crime was committed.

“Something needs to be done about it,” said Adams.