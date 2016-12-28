Ponca City Police Search For Bank Robber

Ponca City Police identified the man they say robbed the RCB Bank Tuesday afternoon.

The Ponca City News reports 46-year-old Michael Don Morris to be the man police are seeking in the robbery.

They say Morris walked into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding cash. He showed the teller a bulge in his jacket pocket to mean he had a gun but he never actually showed a gun.

It is said Morris, of Fairfax, was last seen at a Burger King shortly after the robbery.

Morris is currently free on bond for a November felony charge of meth possession and has outstanding warrants in Osage County. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about Morris' whereabouts, please contact the Ponca City Police at 580-767-0370.